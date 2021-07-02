Kira Network Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $514,807.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00169204 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.20 or 1.00438558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

