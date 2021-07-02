Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,965. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.04.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

