Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414,237 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,533. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

