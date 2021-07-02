Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,924,000 after buying an additional 732,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum China by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after purchasing an additional 756,704 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. 28,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

