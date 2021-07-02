Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.47.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.29. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,584. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

