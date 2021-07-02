Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $62,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBZ traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

