Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 367,397 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,090,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,086 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,983. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.