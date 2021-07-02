Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.72% of KAR Auction Services worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 900.1% during the first quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 122,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $878,000.

KAR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 58,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

