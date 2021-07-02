Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 26,063 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Humana worth $398,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $450.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,428. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.