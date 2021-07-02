Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $356.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $356,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 188,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

