Hyperion Reaches Market Cap of $876,645.36 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $876,645.36 and $339.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00688342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00079942 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

