Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $99,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

