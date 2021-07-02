Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $240,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $8,642,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $56.57. 384,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,082,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

