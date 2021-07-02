SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,408. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,605 shares of company stock worth $4,944,146 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.