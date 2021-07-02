Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 100,029 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,029 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $129,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

QSR traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

