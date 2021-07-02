Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group accounts for 1.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.95% of Penske Automotive Group worth $191,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

