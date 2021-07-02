Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.50. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,323. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $592.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.