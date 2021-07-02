Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

