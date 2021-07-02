Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. 2,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

