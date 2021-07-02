Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. 2,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
