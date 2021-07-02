Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 80,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,723 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 20.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 403,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 39.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 233,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

