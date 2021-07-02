ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.57

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 99073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -80.35%.
About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.