ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.57

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 99073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -80.35%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.