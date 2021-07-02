Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,106 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the typical volume of 207 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $31.32. 40,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.65.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

