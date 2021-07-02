Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.28. 494,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

