Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 696 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,247,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $888.24. 9,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,877. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

