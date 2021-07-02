Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

