PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

