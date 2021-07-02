Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises about 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

RGLD stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.88. 3,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,178. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.