Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $167.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.70 million and the lowest is $165.99 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $675.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $693.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $705.61 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 6,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,474 shares of company stock worth $5,245,387. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.