Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,137. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 100.74.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

