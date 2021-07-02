ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $10,492.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00347257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00137874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00181988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,239,056 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.