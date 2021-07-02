iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 9.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $44,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 524,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

