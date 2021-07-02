Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 802 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,788,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.66. 48,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,478. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $172.25 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

