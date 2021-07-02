$759.40 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report sales of $759.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.