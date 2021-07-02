$759.40 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report sales of $759.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.
On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
