Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ERRFY remained flat at $$11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

