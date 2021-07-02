Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. 35,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,944. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

