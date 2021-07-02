Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PDRDY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

