Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €60.60 ($71.29) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €63.10 ($74.24).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 856,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

