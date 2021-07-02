Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after acquiring an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.33. 1,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,532. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 696.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

