Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Shares of CHTR traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $730.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.34. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $517.02 and a 1 year high of $727.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.