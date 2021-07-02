Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $32.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 17.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

