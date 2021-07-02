The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s (GT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,812. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

