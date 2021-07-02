Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.36 ($108.66).

DAI traded up €0.69 ($0.81) on Friday, hitting €75.99 ($89.40). 1,828,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. Daimler has a one year low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

