Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 671,990 shares.The stock last traded at $103.51 and had previously closed at $103.42.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

