Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

TSE ITP traded up C$0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.40. 123,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,981,364.32.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

