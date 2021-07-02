Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 1,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,007,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

