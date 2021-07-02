Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Boosted by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,077. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

