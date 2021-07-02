Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 730 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. 24,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.49, a P/E/G ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

