Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,753,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74.

