Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 2.9%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $398.45 and last traded at $397.71. Approximately 23,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,486,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,894 shares of company stock valued at $80,580,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.