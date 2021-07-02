Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Valero Energy worth $351,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. 20,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.